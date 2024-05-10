Man fined $250 for possession of a gram of marijuana

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined on Friday after he admitted to having a quantity of drugs in March.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Justin Gibson, 27, with possession of dangerous drugs.

Gibson was found with one gram of marijuana on March 10 in New Providence.

After pleading guilty to the offense, Gibson was fined $250 or risk one month in prison.