Woman charged with assaulting police released on bail

A WOMAN was granted $2,000 bail after she was accused of assaulting a police officer last week.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Shandena Johnson, 35, with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and obstruction.

Johnson allegedly assaulted and resisted arrest from Corporal 535 at Johnson Alley on May 5.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, Ms Johnson was informed that she must sign in at the Fox Hill Police Station the first Monday of every month.

Her trial begins on July 15.