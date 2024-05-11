Teen killed on basketball court and 15-year-old shot dead in sleep

A TEENAGER was shot dead on a basketball court at a school on Friday night and a 15-year-old was shot dead in his sleep on Saturday morning in separate murders.

The 18-year-old was on the court with two other males when they were approached by three males dressed in hooded jackets.

There was a confrontation that led to the victim leaving the area, but one of the males in hooded jackets pulled out a gun and opened fire on the group, hitting the 18-year-old.

He was taken to hospital by emergency services but succumbed to his wounds.

In the second incident, at about 3.15am on Saturday, the 15-year-old was asleep in his bed in a residence on Smith's Lane off Wulff Road when someone forced open a bedroom window and fired shots inside, hitting the teenager multiple times.

Emergency services attended the scene but there were no signs of life.

Acting on information, police arrested two 15-year-old boys.

Police were alerted to both shootings by ShotSpotter technology.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 911, 919, CID on 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers on 328-TIPS (8477).

• A motorcyclist died in a traffic incident on Saturday at about 4am. The man was found lying unresponsive next to a blue Yamaha 125 motorcycle in a bushy area on Poinciana Avenue, east of Market Street.

Emergency personnel attended but the victim was dead at the scene. Police are appealing for information.

• Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an armed robbery on Friday at 10am at a business on Lunar Boulevard. A man entered the business and held an employee at bay "with an unknown object", report police, and took an undisclosed sum of cash and fled.

Police in New Providence are investigating another armed robbery, on Poinciana Avenue and Market Street, when two gunmen confronted a man at a church and took his green 2024 Kia Sportage, licence plate AJ2568, and fled in the vehicle along Market Street.