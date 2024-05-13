0

Antique car show raising funds for children’s charity

As of Monday, May 13, 2024

photo

A 1961 Corvette during The Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas Car Show at Arawak Cay on May 11, 2024. Photo: Dante Carrer/Tribune Staff

photo

The EduKarting stall at The Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas Car Show at Arawak Cay on May 11, 2024. Photo: Dante Carrer/Tribune Staff

photo

Robert Bethell poses next to his 2010 Transformer Edition Camaro SS during The Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas Car Show at Arawak Cay on May 11, 2024. Photo: Dante Carrer/Tribune Staff

photo

Royal Bahamas Police Fire Department Officer Clarke helps Lyon McClain and Gabriella Treco with a firehose during The Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas Car Show at Arawak Cay on May 11, 2024. Photo: Dante Carrer/Tribune Staff

CLASSIC cars were out in style at Arawak Cay as the Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas hosted a show on Saturday. 

The event saw a number of antique and classic cars on display, while there was also an art contest, a Junkanoo rushout, Edukarting for kids, a bouncing castle, a health screening, a flea market, a raffle, the Urban Renewal band, the Police Band, steel drums, music, a police K9 unit demonstration and a fire truck. 

The annual event raised funds to assist a children’s charity. 

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment