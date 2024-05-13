Antique car show raising funds for children’s charity

CLASSIC cars were out in style at Arawak Cay as the Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas hosted a show on Saturday.

The event saw a number of antique and classic cars on display, while there was also an art contest, a Junkanoo rushout, Edukarting for kids, a bouncing castle, a health screening, a flea market, a raffle, the Urban Renewal band, the Police Band, steel drums, music, a police K9 unit demonstration and a fire truck.

The annual event raised funds to assist a children’s charity.