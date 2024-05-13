Fritz Grant Track & Field Invitational a success

THE 14th Fritz Grant Track and Field Invitational, powered by Ambassadors Athletics Club, returned to the original Thomas A Robinson Stadium over the weekend and was a success, according to event organiser Fritz Grant. The one-day meet brought out some brilliant performances from athletes on the track and field on Saturday.

“It was excellent. I think it gives the youth an opportunity to sharpen their skills, especially the primary school students who will compete in the Primary School Track and Field Championships this month. It also gives the older athletes the opportunity to sharpen their skills for the nationals which is in June so it really gives the coaches an idea of where the athletes are and hopefully they can improve and be ready to hit the qualifying mark.

“I am humbled by the participation, especially coming off the World Relays. It just shows that the athletes are ready to compete and it was good competition on the track and field,” Grant said.

Track

In the 200m sprints open boys’ event, Kunal Bain, representing RK Athletics, bested competitors with a time of 22.56 seconds. Speed Capacity’s Peterson Tilusnord was just a few steps behind with 22.61 seconds and Kendice Hart, from the DTSP Wolf Pack Club, got third place with a time of 22.62 seconds.

Iesha Hanna and Katranel Dean got the one-two punch for Speed Capacity in the girls’ open 200m finals. The former was way ahead of the pack with a time of 26.66 seconds. Dean clocked 27.01 seconds and Taylor Robinson, of Fast Forward Athletics, dropped to third with a time of 27.19 seconds.

Ethan Stuart had the leading time in the under-17 boys’ 200m finals. He led the way with 23.54 seconds for the Roadrunners club. Shamar Sturrup came away with the second place finish for Quick Step Athletics in 23.61 seconds. Jayden Smith came third for Fast Forward Athletics, crossing the line at 23.93 seconds.

Synia Lockhart won the under-17 girls’ event with 26.67 seconds. Placing second was Breyelle Cooper, of DTSP WolfPack, and Nataya Watson dropped to third for Team Velocity.

Joel Cumberbatch and Brion Ward won the under-15 boys and girls’ 200m finals respectively. They also came first in the 100m finals in this division.

CARIFTA athlete Jeremiah Adderley cruised to a victory in the 100m open men event with 10.75 seconds. Tilusnord once again fell to second place this time with a time of 11.25 seconds. Bain was just 0.04 seconds behind second place with a time of 11.27 seconds for third.

Zaria Stapleton prevailed in the women’s open event, finishing with a time of 12.54 seconds.

Hanna secured the second spot and CARIFTA bronze medallist Lanaisha Lubin came away with the third position.

It was all Fast Forward Athletics in the under-17 boys’ 100m finals. Daniel Strachan, Rohman Rolle and Smith wrapped up first, second and third at the Fritz Grant Invite.

Cooper managed to get yet another podium spot this time it was the winning position in the under-17 girls’ 100m finals. She crossed the line with the clock at 12.82 seconds for first. Team Velocity’s Watson trailed for second and Keely Deveaux capped off the event in third.

Ross Martin continued his winning ways in the distance events. He had a winning time of 18:11.77 in the 5,000m boys open event. Fabian Sautil, representing the T-Bird Flyers, got the second spot and Hurry Murray’s Edoney Russell ended in third.

Martin also took a second place spot in the 1,500m boys’ open event which was won by his teammate Raywind Winder.

Speed Capacity’s Vincent Alerte was third overall in the event. Winder also emerged victorious in the 800m boys open event with a time of 4:40.30. A pair of T-Bird Flyers in the form of Sharan Roker and Christopher Minors came second and third respectively.

Field

Taysha Stubbs served up another first place victory in the girls open javelin throw event. She notched a throw of 50.55m which is her second best personal best mark. CARIFTA silver medallist Vanessa Sawyer pulled off a toss of 40.97m for second. Amber Rahming, of Blue Chip Athletics, came third.

Kendal Cooper, of Jumpers Inc, got the first place nod in the boys’ open javelin throw event, with his heave of 45.19m.

CARIFTA gold medallist Kaden Cartwright placed second with 43.95m and his clubmate Ashton Moxey wrapped up third.

Anthonece Papageorge was just one of three Blue Chip Athletics club members to round out the top three podium positions in the under-17 girls’ shot put event.

Alyssa Thurston got the second spot and T’Arjahnaye Green secured the third position.

Jaylen Stuart was the winner of the under-17 boys’ shot put event with a winning throw of 13.69m. Lynwood Brown, of Blue Chip Athletics, threw 12.22m for second and Perry McPhee was third overall.

Brown and McPhee swapped positions in the under-17 boys’ discus throw. The former came first with 35.13m and the latter notched a throwing distance of 31.52m. Kendal Turner, of Blue Chip Athletics, settled for third.

It was all Blue Chip Athletics in the under-17 girls’ discus throw. Green, Olesia Dryden and Papageorge filled the top three positions of the event.

Next up for track and field is the Red-Line Field Events Classic scheduled for May 18.

For additional meet results visit www.tekresults.net