Minister of Environment: We are committed to remove and ban roadside garages from residential neighbourhoods

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

A SCRAP metal yard fire that threatened businesses in the Joe Farrington Road area last week has prompted a commitment from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to tackle “roadside garages”.

Although the fire on Joe Farrington Road, which started last Wednesday, has since been contained, it continued smouldering yesterday. It damaged the roof of a nearby Rubis gas station at its peak.

The Ministry of Environment said yesterday: “Successive governments and communities have been very concerned about roadside garages that continue to reside and expand in residential communities. Successive governments have sought to identify suitable land to accommodate these roadside garages. Previously, 20 acres had been set aside on Fire Trail Road west for a new industrial park and to accommodate roadside garages.

“It is the intention of The Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works to follow through on the request for Crown land to house these facilities. We are concerned about Roberts on Joe Farrington Road, Strachan’s on Soldier Road, the massive facility on Augusta and Dean Streets and a number of unsightly garages in other areas. It is the government’s intention to discourage roadside garages in general that have become an eyesore and environmental hazard in our communities.

“The Ministry of Public Works has carriage for garages, scrap facilities, vehicle storage areas, etc. Our concern is the environment and keeping it clean and green. We are passionate and committed to having these facilities removed and banned from residential communities.”

Last week’s fire started around 10.17am at CRT Enterprises Limited.

The fire prompted the Ministry of Education to end school for the day at Cleveland Eneas Primary and Sadie Curtis Primary.

Everette Rolle, proprietor of CRT Enterprises Limited, said his company received a derelict vehicle with a gas tank, which goes against their policy of having the tanks removed before receiving vehicles.

“When our escalator went to lift it, the gas tank got punctured, and it exploded, and the fire sorta spread very quickly,” Mr Rolle said.

“We responded with our fire extinguishers, but it wasn’t sufficient to contain the fire and because of the swirling winds, it spun out of control.”

Mr Rolle said firefighters responded within 10 to 15 minutes.

He said the damage must be assessed, but the business must “bounce back as quickly as” possible.

He said his business had experienced a fire only once - 22 years ago.