0

Police believe weekend killing of two teens may be connected

As of Monday, May 13, 2024

TWO teenagers were killed over the weekend, bringing the murder count for the year to 49.

One teen was shot dead on a basketball court at a school on Friday night and the other was shot in his sleep.

In the first case, an 18-year-old was on the basketball court with two other men when they were approached by three men dressed in hooded jackets.

There was a confrontation that led the victim to leave the area, but one of the men in the hooded jacket pulled out a gun and opened fire on the group, hitting the 18-year-old.

He was taken to hospital by emergency services, but died of his wounds.

In the second incident, at about 3.15am on Saturday, the 15-year-old was asleep in his bed in a residence on Smith’s Lane off Wulff Road when someone forced open a bedroom window and fired shots inside, hitting the teenager multiple times.

Emergency services attended the scene, but there were no signs of life.

Acting on information, police arrested two 15-year-old boys.

Police later said that they believed the two incidents are connected. 

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment