'Social warrior and source of moral clarity' - Former National Security and Immigration minister Loftus Roker dies at 88

Former Cabinet minister and one of the signatories to The Bahamas Constitution, A Loftus Roker has died. He was 88.

In a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister expressing deep condolences, Mr Roker was described as a "source of moral clarity". Prime Minister Philip Davis further paid tribute to Mr Roker as "social warrior who believed unapologetically in the sovereignty of The Bahamas and was unapologetic in his nationalism".

"Loftus Roker was a distinguished statesman and an advocate for justice and security," Mr Davis said.

"His contributions during critical periods of our history were pivotal, driven by his passion for our nation’s prosperity and a deeply held belief in the Bahamian spirit. His leadership as Minister of National Security and Immigration was marked by significant and transformative policies that have shaped the course of our nation."

Mr Davis noted that Mr Roker was deeply moved by the injustices against people of colour that he witnessed at a young age. He said it was those experiences that led Mr Roker to run for public office in 1956 despite being too young to vote or stand as a candidate legally. "This early attempt to enter politics, thwarted by his age, underscored his fearless resolve and determination to seek political solutions to societal challenges, setting the stage for his future career as a reform-minded leader," continued Mr Davis, who noted Mr Roker was also a cherished family man and a wise counsel to many.

"Whether on the backbench or as a minister, he spoke his mind and shaped our country’s policies with a vision of freedom and equality. Mr Roker was celebrated throughout his career for his candidness and unrelenting dedication to the truth."

Mr Davis said: "He was the conscience of the Progressive Liberal Party, a tireless advocate for transparency and accountability in government. His voice, often the standard for political candour, resonated in the halls of power, urging us to prioritise the common good above all."

Mr Davis lauded Mr Roker's journey from childhood in Acklins to becoming one of the few signatories of the country's independence agreement, adding that his contributions to our national dialogue remained invaluable.

Mr Davis said: "Loftus Roker’s role as a signatory to The Bahamas’ independence underlines his profound dedication to our nation’s self-governance. In his own words, he embarked on the historic trip to London in 1972 to negotiate our independence because he “believed in freedom".

He continued: "His signature on the agreement cemented his legacy as a pivotal figure in shaping our sovereign nation, epitomising his commitment to the principles of liberty and self-determination."

Mr Davis reflected on Mr Roker's kindness and mentorship, which he said extended beyond his public duties and embodied the spirit of nation-building.

He said it was a profound privilege to have renamed the Acklins Central High School to honour Mr Roker before his passing.

Mr Davis added: "Loftus Roker’s memory will continue to inspire us all, reminding us of the profound impact one individual can have on a nation’s destiny. Thank you, Mr Roker, for your indelible service to The Bahamas."