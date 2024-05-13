Wheelchair bound man earns Master’s degree

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

GREGORY Cash, Jr has once again overcome the adversities of life to obtain his Master’s degree in exceptional student education from Barry University.

“I believe that persons with disabilities can achieve or accomplish anything. We may do it differently, but we will do it,” he told The Tribune yesterday.

The 28-year-old was born with cerebral palsy, which has confined him to a wheelchair and he suffers from speech and hearing impediments.

He said his condition had impaired his life but he remained determined to fulfil his purpose.

After being told that he would never enter a “normal school”, he has obtained two degrees, including a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from the University of The Bahamas in 2020.

He wants to enter the education system and assist people with special needs and disabilities.

“I wish to help as many students and individuals as possible and make a positive impact or influence in their lives,” he said.

“I want to show people that no matter what situations or obstacles you are facing, there is nothing you cannot achieve. Also, as an educator, I want to help improve the national grade average and to help many students and individuals with special needs and disabilities advance and progress for both the present and future.”

Mr Cash said his recent accomplishment did not come easy, as he was challenged to get to classes daily.

“There were a lot of stairs and the elevators were not working sometimes, so persons had to lift and carry me up the stairs to get to class,” he said.

He said his disability and accomplishments should inspire and encourage others to “be the best they can be.”

“I have an excellent support team who continues to push me and help me daily to not give up and continue to push to the very best I can be,” he said. “They do not allow me to make excuses or give up.”

“Lastly, I believe that despite my disability, I am determined and persistent to go after everything I put my mind to and no matter what challenges or obstacles I may be faced with, continue soaring, continue believing and take one step after the next until I cross the finish line.”

The journey for Mr Cash is not complete, as he intends to pursue his PhD and publish a book.

“Do not ever give up and continue to believe in yourself, no matter how you may feel or what obstacles you may be faced with,” he said.

“A lot of times, students and persons with disabilities feel hopeless and limited, but there is so much they can achieve when they put their mind to it and stay positive.”