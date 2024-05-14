Coroner’s court empanels jury for inquest into police-involved killing of Aliko Collins

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FIVE-PERSON jury was empanelled yesterday as the inquest into the 2017 police-involved killing of 21-year-old Aliko Collins in Pinewood Gardens began.

Acting Coroner Kara Turnquest-Deveaux presided as the jury was selected to hear testimony in the inquiry.

Now-retired Superintendent Basil Collie was allegedly accosted by an armed Collins on Bamboo Blvd in the early morning hours of February 8, 2017, resulting in the officer fatally shooting the deceased.

This will be the seventh police-involved killing inquest this year.

Last week, jurors returned a finding of justifiable homicide for the officers involved in the fatal shooting of David Nicholls in Fox Hill on November 23, 2017.

Four of the six completed inquests this year have returned a finding of justifiable homicide, with the remaining two returning findings of homicide by manslaughter.

Coroner’s inquests do not determine criminal liability.

K Melvin Munroe represents Superintendent Collie.

Angelo Whitfield will marshal the evidence when testimony begins today.