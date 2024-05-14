FNM Senator says the country experiencing a ‘deepening mental health crisis’ as suicides rise

A SENATOR says the country is experiencing “a deepening mental health crisis” amid a rise in suicides and attempted suicides.

FNM Senator Maxine Seymour, the Shadow Minister for Social Services, spoke out after two more reported attempted suicides yesterday.

She said: “Behind each of these incidents is a person facing deep personal struggles, often feeling alone and without options. This Mental Health Awareness Month, we must confront this issue head-on, ensuring that support is not only available but reaches those who need it most.”

She called for increased funding to mental health services, better access to psychiatric care and educating people to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health.

She said: “Supporting someone in your life who is dealing with depression is about just being there, about listening more than talking, offering a shoulder to lean on, and not rushing them through their feelings.

“We have to gently encourage persons to get professional help, while doing little things like sending text messages or meeting up for a beverage to remind them they are supported and loved.”