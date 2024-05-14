Police: Teen killed on basketball court had running feud with a suspect in his murder

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE teen killed on a basketball court over the weekend had a running feud with one of the suspects in his murder, Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said yesterday.

She said the incident involved a “simple assault” that was never reported to the police or parents, adding “this situation could have been prevented” if the conflict had been reported.

Two teens were killed in separate murders over the weekend and police believe the killings are connected.

Police were alerted to the first incident through Shotspotter around 10.30pm on Friday evening on Quintine Alley.

CSP Skippings said: “Initially, the incident started at the basketball court on a school on Wulff Road where four males, two adults and two juveniles, were on the basketball court when they were approached by three males, all of whom were teenagers. They wore hooded jackets. A confrontation occurred.

“The four males, the two adults, and the two juveniles walked off. They were pursued by the three males. One of the males produced a weapon and fired a gunshot, which resulted in the 18-year-old being shot. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed.”

CSP Skippings said that the feud between a suspect and one of the men on the basketball court occurred in high school and spilled over into the local community.

Later, an associate of the deceased travelled to Thrushes Lane and killed a 15-year-old who had been on the basketball court, police said.

An 18-year-old is in custody in connection with the 15-year-old’s murder, and two juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, are in custody in relation to the basketball court murder.

CSP Skippings said police have the matter “under control” and do not foresee further retaliation.

The press liaison implored parents to know who their children’s friends are.

“If for some reason you see friends of your children not coming around or there’s something negative being said, as a department, we want you to come in and sit down and have a conversation with us,” she said. “We have to try to resolve these conflicts that are going on that our young people seem unable to resolve among themselves.

“We see 15 and 16-year-olds with firearms in their hand; something is wrong with that. Something is definitely wrong with that and the persons who ever place weapons in their hands, we’re gonna come for you.”