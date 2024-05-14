Red-Line Athletics’ inaugural Field Events Classic on Saturday

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

WITH the tremendous success being achieved by the field competitors, as opposed to the track athletes, the Red-Line Athletics Track Club has decided to award them for their efforts.

The Red-Line Athletics, which has hosted a series of track and field meets in the past few years, will branch out to stage their inaugural Field Events Classic this Saturday at the original Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

Club president and head coach Tito Moss said it’s the first time that there will be an all-field event that includes all of the throwing and jumping events, including the pole vault, as they make it a staple event on the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ calendar.

More than 200 athletes, according to Moss, have already signed up to participate as they compete for crystal trophies for the high point winners in each age group as well as the winners of the individual events.

“A lot of times we have some excellent field athletes who turn in some exceptional performances and I don’t think they always get the attention that they deserve,” Moss said.

“So we decided to design the meet just to focus exclusively on the field events. I’m ecstatic and excited about it. At the end of the meet, we will throw in a mixed throwers 4 x 100 relay and a mixed 4 x 100 relay for the jumpers. Other than that, it’s only field events.”

As any event in its infancy stage, Moss said they anticipate that there will be performances that will surpass their expectations.

“It’s new so as time goes by, we expect that it will grow as all things new. But we expect the normal keen competition. This meet, like all Red-Line meets, will be well executed and well organized,” he stressed.

“We have also brought some performance boards that will be used for the spectators to see exactly what is going on at each station. so we’re looking forward to a really exciting meet.”

The meet will get started at 9 am on Saturday and Moss is encouraging the general public to come out and cheer on the field event athletes as they compete in their own meet.

The meet precedes the Red-Line Athletics’ third annual Red-Line Athletic Youth Classic, scheduled for May 25-26 at the same venue. Already, Red-Line Athletics have hosted the annual Sonja Knowles Track Classic that took place at the end of January.

The club, which will celebrate its sixth annual in August, has also staged a cross country fun run in September. Moss said every year they will look at enhancing what they do for the sport.

Additionally, the club also competes in several meets outside of the country.