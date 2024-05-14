Skippings: ‘Bit too early’ to know if foul play involved in suspected Hamilton suicide

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

POLICE Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said it is a “bit too early” to determine if foul play is suspected in the death of Destiny Hamilton, the 27-year-old found dead with a lacerated wrist.

Police believe the death was a suicide, but the relatives of Hamilton are not convinced.

Hamilton was found in a bathroom in Guana Cay, Abaco, around 8.30am last Thursday.

Bennae Beneby-Pinder, 30, insisted on Sunday that her cousin would not kill herself. She said Hamilton resided in the United States and was visiting Abaco with her husband and a friend.

Asked about possible foul play, CSP Skippings said: “We’re still gonna wait on the pathologist to do some work. We’re going to rely on that scientific evidence to assist us in our investigations and based on what she gives us, then it will lead us in the direction that we are to go as an organisation.

“You know, we don’t investigate into social media. They can say what they want to say, but, as a department, we rely on facts.”

Hamilton had more than 20,000 followers on Instagram and made posts about her lifestyle, luxury, and travel.