Two ‘sick slips’ delays Gibson trial

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A SUPREME Court judge adjourned the trial of Adrian Gibson and others yesterday after the Long Island MP failed to appear in court for medical reasons.

Mr Gibson is on trial accused of bribery and money laundering offences concerning his tenure as Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) executive chairman under the Minnis administration.

He was due to appear before Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson yesterday for the continued cross-examination of his cousin, Rashae Gibson, who testified last week about her involvement in the case.

When asked why Mr Gibson was not present during yesterday’s proceedings, Damian Gomez, KC, the lawyer for Mr Gibson, said he submitted his client’s sick slips to the court’s clerk.

The judge confirmed receiving two sick slips – one from an eye doctor and another from Dr Duane Sands – giving him a week off.

“In relation to both of these, it’s not possible for us to continue via Zoom. Is that correct?” Justice Grant-Thompson asked.

Mr Gomez responded that he believed so.

Mr Gibson is charged with Mr Elwood Donaldson, Jr, former WSC’s general manager, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick.

Mr Gomez KC, Murrio Ducille KC, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, Raphael Moxey, represent the defendants.

Meanwhile, the Crown’s lawyers include acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean and Rashied Edgecombe.