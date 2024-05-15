Downtown businesses in 14-day sidewalk sign removal warning

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

Businesses in downtown Nassau have been given 14 days to remove all sidewalk signs because they obstruct pedestrian traffic and violate building codes.

The Downtown Revitalisation Unit, in a notice issued on May 3, warned that the double-sided plastic advertisements many retail and restaurant outlets have placed on the sidewalks breach the Bahamas’ building codes and must be removed to ensure pedestrian safety.

“It has come to our attention that some stakeholders have placed heavy-duty plastic A-frame double-sided sidewalk signs in front of their businesses, thereby blocking the sidewalk and impeding pedestrian traffic. As you may know, this goes against the regulations outlined in The Bahamas Building Controls rules and regulations,” said the Downtown Revitalisation Unit’s letter.

“Per The Bahamas Building Code’s Chapter 28. 2801.3, the public way regulations stipulate that any land designated for public passage should be unobstructed from the ground to the sky, with a width of more than ten feet, to facilitate the free movement of the general public.

“Therefore, the sidewalk areas must remain free from any obstructions that could hinder pedestrian traffic. Business owners will have 14 days to remove these signs before a Tourism Unit police officer takes official action.”

Senator Randy Rolle, the Ministry of Tourism’s global relations consultant, who has been tasked with spearheading Bay Street’s and wider downtown Nassau’s revival, told Tribune Business the signs were placed during the COVID-19 pandemic to attract customers as foot traffic was slow.

He explained that as the number of tourists passing through downtown has significantly increased, the signs now obstruct pedestrians and create a safety hazard.

Mr Rolle said: “Before the pandemic, there were none of those signs. People started to get creative because, during the pandemic, it was less traffic and so it was allowed. Now that traffic has increased on Bay Street, and there are thousands of tourists all the time on the walkways, it’s becoming very difficult.

“It allows them to be more creative, but in an environment where you want there to be fair competition you want people to be able to pass through and come inside your store, giving you an opportunity to sell your product. You want to create an inviting environment that would increase direct traffic.”

Mr Rolle said businesses were “very compliant” with the request, and major retailers such as John Bull had agreed the effort would improve the appeal of the area and ensure the safety of pedestrians.

He added: “They were very compliant, and they totally understand. We may have had one or two out of concern of how are we going to attract clients.

“But the big stores, the John Bulls, the major players down there, they thought it was good and it would help with cleaning up downtown and, again, because of the traffic of so many tourists walking downtown, it allows them to get back and not have to walk in the streets that may compromise their safety.”

Mr Rolle added that there has been a “great” response from local artisans to the Downtown Mural Project, which is now in its final stages.

He said: “The mural project is in the final stages now. There is a meeting on a Thursday with the committee and the deputy prime minister [Chester Cooper] to look over the final lists and, based on that, the committee is going to give its recommendations and then it will be up to the deputy prime minister to advance the process

“We’ve had some great responses. It’s very exciting. There’s some real talent in The Bahamas and I think that The Bahamas is going to be extremely pleased with what comes out of it. The persons who are a part of it, it’s a cross-section of individuals and so I’m very excited about that.”

Many visitors, including the up to 30,000 passengers that pass through the Nassau Cruise Port daily, stroll down Bay Street but many complain about downtown’s condition, cleanliness and the lack of activities. The Downtown Revitalisation project is aiming to give Bay Street a facelift through the installation of pedestrian zones, a business incubation centre, green spaces, a cultural village and other initiatives.