Freeport Business Expo attracts 400 attendees

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) says its Freeport Business Expo 2024 attracted more than 40 exhibitors and 400 attendees earlier this month.

Held at the Grand Lucayan’s convention centre ballroom on May 2, the 2024 Expo attracted ten international participants among the 40 exhibitors, including representatives from the US, and thirty from Grand Bahama and New Providence.

More than 400 attendees, including qualified buyers, new and established entrepreneurs, and business owners benefited from the knowledge, experience, products and services displayed together with demonstrations by the Expo’s exhibitors.

“The GBPA is committed to creating a stronger, more sustainable and more connected Freeport economy,” said the GBPA’s president, Ian Rolle. “The 2024 Business Expo provided a platform for tourism-related international, national and local vendors to educate attendees about their products and services, and help light a path to a bolder and brighter future for Freeport’s business owners and budding entrepreneurs.”

The displays included the ProGlider Boat; all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles; new products from Nautical Ventures, Sub Sea Systems and Triton Submarine, and the Easy Car electric vehicles that were available for test drives throughout the show. Other exhibitors included LocketGo, AquaBanas, HiWater, BB.Q Chicken Bahamas and RIVA Motorsports.

“Our goal was to bring a fresh and innovative Expo experience to showcase the possibilities of some of the newest and best attractions abroad,” said Glendia Sweeting, the GBPA’s manager of quality assurance and special projects.

“We proudly welcomed more than 400 attendees, filled the entire Grand Lucayan convention centre ballroom with local and international service providers, and presented ten on-site educational sessions. The many knowledgeable speakers and captivating presentations, along with a diverse trade show experience, inspired all who attended.”

Mr Rolle added: “The enthusiasm was evident as you walked the showroom floor, spoke to attendees and engaged with exhibitors. At GBPA, we are proud of the innovative work we do to help ensure a sustainable and successful future for Freeport’s businesses.

“We’ll continue to provide platforms that connect local, national and international service providers with Bahamian business leaders, and provide opportunities for them to meet potential business partners, gain insight on financial opportunities and help entrepreneurs bring their dreams to fruition.”