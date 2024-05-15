Get ready for Samuel P. Haven Jr High Schools Soccer Nationals next week

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

GET ready for the Ministry of Education, Technical and Vocational Training’s sixth Samuel P. Haven Jr High Schools Soccer Nationals next week at the Roscoe Davies Developmental Center at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The event is scheduled for May 22-23 with the elimination rounds, followed by the semifinals and finals from May 30-31. It will showcase the top three teams from the Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools (BAISS) against the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association (GSSSA).

Bruce Swan, the technical director of the BFA, said the heightened intensity between the players in the under-18 division of their league play will make for an interesting nationals with the winners of the Grand Bahama Secondary Schools Sports Association participating in the boys and girls divisions.

“Unfortunately, due to budgetary constraints, we had some other interests, but we could not entertain them this year,” he said.

During the elimination process from May 22-23, the BFA will host the match-ups between the BAISS versus the GSSSA with the number one schools playing against the third ranked teams and the two second place teams will face off against each other. Those games will be played on two seperate fields at 4:30 pm, 5 pm and 6 pm. Grand Bahama’s Lucaya International School for the boys and Bishop Michael Eldon for the girls will get automatic bids to the semifinals, scheduled for May 30 at 4:30 and 6 pm. On May 31, the third place for boys and girls will be played at 4 pm, followed by the girls final at 5:30 pm and the boys final at 7 pm.

Lyford Cay International and the CR Walker Knights are the respective defending boys and girls champions.

“I’m very excited to see the talent and its counting as usual to bring the players to the national programme,” Swan said. “We know that some of the players have played on our national team before and we are looking for some of them to make our national team this year.”

Swan revealed based on the performances of the players, they will get an opportunity to travel with the men’s 20-national team to St Kitts where the Bahamas will play against Trinidad & Tobago on June 8 and St Kitts on June 11.

Oria Wood, the Deputy Director of Sports at the MOETVT, said they are happy to partner with the BFA as it afforded the students the opportunity to display their talents on the national stage.

“The success we anticipate is not merely a result, but a combination of hard work and passion demonstrated by both coaches and student-athletes,” she said.

“At the Ministry of Education, we firmly believe that sports transcends mere games. They serve as platforms for growth and development and cultivativation of invaluable life skills.”

Knowles said they are looking forward to not only fierce competition and the defense of championships, but also excitement, showcasing miracable talent and sportsmanship as the BAISS and the GSSSA go head-to-head in what could be the catalysts for the return of the two sporting bodies facing each other in the other sports.

Varel Davis, president of the GSSSA, said they are excited to be a part of the nationals, although their teams will not be decided until they complete their championship games on Friday at the same venue.

“It’s always good for high school nationals in the various sports because it showcases the talent of our kids, not just here in Nassau, but the Family Islands as well,” Davis said.

She noted that the GSSSA will be prepared to secure their share of the trophies.

Their teams for the nationals will come from their playoff teams that include CR Walker (No.1), Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves (No.2), RM Bailey Pacers (No.3) and CV Bethel Stingrays (No.4) on the girls side and on the boys, they are Anatol Rodgers (No.1), Government High Magicmen (No.2), CR Walker (No.3) and CV Bethel (No.4).

Sandre Hobbs, the conveyer for soccer for the BAISS, said after completing their championship series, their teams are ready to go for the titles.

“We had our soccer championships and it was really exciting,” she said. “We want to say congratulations to the BAISS schools, Lyford Cay, Windsor and St John’s, who will be representing the boys and L:yford, St Andrew’s and Queen’s College on the girls side.

“All of the BAISS schools will be pulling for the BAISS schools,” she said. “But we’re happy that the private schools will be going up against the public schools because that is what we want for the nation.

“We want that sportsmanship among all of the schools and we are elated for this opportunity.”

Hobbs wished the GSSSSA all the success as they look forward to selecting their teams to compete in the nationals.

Carl Lynch, the deputy secretary general of the BFA, encouraged the public to come out and view the games because he ensure them that they will get to witness a high level of competition.