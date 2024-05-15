Man accused of breaking into two Bay St shops

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was denied bail yesterday after he was accused of breaking into two stores on Bay Street last week.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Prince Pierre, 26, with two counts of shopbreaking and three counts of damage.

Pierre allegedly broke into Pivot Point Salon on East Bay Street sometime between May 7 and 8. During this break-in, he allegedly caused $1,500 worth of damage to the wall and inner panel belonging to Paulette Connolly.

Pierre also allegedly broke into the Fashion Centre on Bay Street on May 8, causing $493.16 worth of damage to clear plate glass and a black cash register belonging to Maria Limniatis.

Pierre is further accused of causing $1,524.66 worth of damage to a showcase glass at Sue Nan Shoppe on May 8.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Pierre will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial begins on June 18.