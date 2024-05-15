Man charged for attacking another man using a screwdriver granted $5k bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted $5,000 bail yesterday after being accused of attacking a man with a screwdriver at a bar in Nassau Village last August.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Devon Rigby, 25, with assault with a dangerous instrument and causing harm.

Rigby is accused of assaulting and injuring Rodrakes Gibson with a screwdriver at Friendly’s Bar on Taylor Street on August 17, 2023.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, the defendant was told that he must sign in at the East Street Police Station every Wednesday by 6pm.

He was also warned not to interfere with the complainant or witnesses.

Rigby’s trial begins on July 15.