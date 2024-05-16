Are ‘naysayers’ aware of the state of healthcare in Nassau, asks Davis

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER many residents packed a town hall on Tuesday to oppose the Davis administration’s plans for a new hospital, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis asked yesterday if “naysayers” are aware of the struggling state of healthcare infrastructure in New Providence.

Mr Davis said “everyone is up in arms” about the construction of a new hospital even though the Princess Margaret Hospital was built “70 years ago” and became “inadequate” as the population grew and “ills continued to plague our country”.

“I know that they are confused,” he said, “and they are baffled because the things that we’re able to do and get done, and they still can’t understand how we’re doing it, but don’t let their confusion blind them to the goal of what we’re trying to achieve and that is to bring relief to our people.”

“When you’re criticising what we’re trying to get done for people, you don’t think our people deserve a state-of-the-art hospital to provide care for them?”

The 50-acre facility will be located off the New Providence Highway between the six-legged roundabout and the Saunders Beach roundabout. The 200-bed speciality hospital will cater to women and children and feature a neonatal unit, imaging services, a morgue, pathology services, and telemedicine.

At a town hall meeting on Tuesday, residents in the surrounding area of North Bethel Highway expressed concern about noise pollution, increased traffic, and declining property values.

Yesterday, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he was alarmed that the China Export-Import Bank would fund the hospital.

The funding will come through a 20-year loan at a two per cent interest rate. The project will involve Chinese workers.

Dr Minnis said the hospital was “the wrong project, in the wrong place, with the wrong price, the wrong financing and the wrong workers”.

“The truth is that the Chinese will be calling all the big shots on this project, and any Bahamian workers and perhaps a few small local subcontractors will be window dressing,” he said.

“This is a bad, terrible deal for the Bahamian people. The PLP is selling out the Bahamian people again. How many Chinese workers will build this Chinese hospital in The Bahamas? Since the Bahamian people are paying this loan through their taxes, that means the Bahamian people are paying the salaries of these workers.”

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville emphasised in response that the project will involve “a combination of foreign and Bahamian labour”.

He noted that similar agreements between the government and Chinese contractors are “nothing new to The Bahamas,” adding that previous Free National Movement (FNM) administrations pursued similar arrangements.

Dr Minnis noted the project will be on land owned by private entities like Arawak Homes and questioned how much is being paid for the land.

“The minister of health has said repeatedly that they have some kind of handshake understanding that the government will either pay or swap land with Arawak Homes, but the Bahamian people need to know the answer to this question,” he said.

Dr Darville said the Ministry of Finance is negotiating to acquire the land.

National Security Minister Wayne Monroe said Chinese-centred criticism amounted to xenophobia.

“The United States Treasury owes the Chinese $797.7 billion,” he said. “The UK foreign debt is owned 15 per cent by China. And, in fact, the chancellor of the Exchequer in the UK, as long ago as 2014, was issuing actual debt in Chinese currency. So this device of trying to dangle xenophobia, which is really a populist stance, isn’t really becoming.”

Mr Munroe said the administration asked the US Export-Import Bank to fund the project, but that organisation “didn’t come up with anything that could be acceptable.”

He added: “We asked all of our friends, and at the end of the day, we got the best rate with a five-year holiday on payments upon completion.”

“This cry to xenophobia is misplaced. Marco City says, you know, you have to have greater greater aspirations. It’s all right to have aspirations, you know, talks about social advancement, changing a corner. It’s very good to have high and lofty aspirations. At some point, however, the rubber must meet the road. Thinking must be transformed into doing. The journey of a million miles begins with one step.”