Man admits to housebreaking gets 18 months jail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 18 months in prison yesterday after he admitted to a housebreaking in Pinewood Gardens last week.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Benton Oliver, 59, with housebreaking, stealing and receiving.

Oliver broke into Leneitra Munroe’s residence sometime between May 9 and 10 and stole a water pump and a Comfort Star air conditioning unit with a compressor valued at $863.

After pleading guilty to the offence, Oliver was ordered to serve an 18-month sentence at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.