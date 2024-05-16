Man gets bail on charge of marijuana possession

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after he was accused of having dangerous drugs earlier this week.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Donnie Saunders, 38, with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

Saunders was allegedly found with 1.8oz of marijuana on May 13 in New Providence.

After pleading not guilty, Saunders was granted $2,0000 bail with one or two sureties.

While on bail, the defendant must sign in at his local police station every Thursday by 6pm.

His trial begins on July 12.