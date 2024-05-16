Man’s body found in unfinished building in GB

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama recorded its second murder for the year when the body of a man wearing an ankle bracelet was found in a remote area of a Lucaya Subdivision on Wednesday morning.

Police said the body was found shortly after 9am in an unfinished building on Bronze Drive, off Midshipman Road.

Chief Superintendent of Police Darrel Weir, Sr, the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department, reported police were alerted to a body found inside a house that was under construction.

CSP Weir said officers responded and observed a dark-skinned man in short black pants and a multi-coloured shirt with apparent gunshot wounds about his body.

He said the deceased was wearing an electronic monitoring device, signalling he was on bail at the time.

“We are currently in contact with the monitoring centre in Nassau, and they are giving us information to assist with this investigation,” he said.

It is unclear whether the man was being monitored by Migrafill Security Group, which took over electronic monitoring.

The first murder in Grand Bahama occurred on January 23 when a 61-year-old man was shot at Oleander Drive, Freeport.

Fifty people have been killed in the country this year.