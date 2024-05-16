Over 100 people apply to have their police record expunged at job fair

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunmedia.net

OVER 100 people at a job fair on Saturday applied to have minor criminal offences expunged from their police records, surprising officials who did not expect such numbers.

Ultimately, only 80 of those who applied were eligible. While many applicants were first-time offenders, those who were not were turned away.

Many applicants sought to erase infractions from the COVID-19 pandemic era, such as breaking curfew. Some also sought to remove minor stealing or fraud offences from their records.

Families of All Murder Victims hosted a job fair last Saturday at the RM Baily Park that offered free legal and immigration consultation and other opportunities.

FOAM president Khandi Gibson said the Rehabilitation of the First Offenders committee team was among the partners that participated in the fair.

“We were not expecting that many people,” said Ronald Campbell, chairman of the Rehabilitation of the First Offenders Committee. “We ran out of applications. We had to go back to the office to get more applications because people were anxious.”

The applicants will receive a date to appear before the Rehabilitation of First Offenders committee.

Mr Campbell said it can take up to five to six months to expunge a record.

Under the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act (Amendment) 2015, people who have committed murder, manslaughter, treason, armed robbery, rape or possessed dangerous drugs with the intent to supply cannot have their records expunged. After five years, however, most others are eligible if they are first-time offenders or were younger than 21 at the time of their first conviction.