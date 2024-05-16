‘Palestinian state recognition should have been discussed‘

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
ST ANNE’S MP Adrian White criticised the Davis administration’s approach to recognising Palestine as a sovereign state, saying a national discussion should have preceded its decision.
“I was blindsided when we simply issued a statement without ministerial communication on the recognition of Palestine as a state,” he said in the House of Assembly yesterday.
Mr White noted that some G-20 countries, including the United States of America, have not recognised Palestine.
“Our traditional allies, Madam Speaker, are countries that we haven’t aligned our position with, and I find that on such an important international issue, now it’s a national issue,” he said.
We’re attending the UN meetings and we’re making decisions on them, but the fact that it has an importance internationally doesn’t diminish the fact that it has importance nationally, and the people of this nation, Madam Speaker, should be informed I think on a more regular basis on why some of these international decisions are being made, why we are agreeing one way or the other.”
The Bahamas joined at least 141 other countries earlier this month to recognise Palestine and was the last CARICOM country to do so.
Global recognition of Palestine has grown since war broke out in Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.
More than 35,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the hostilities began, including over 15,000 children and 10,000 women. The war has led to a humanitarian crisis, including the collapse of Palestine’s healthcare system.
It is unclear whether Mr White’s view reflects the official position of the Free National Movement. Former Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield, reacting to the administration’s decision, told The Tribune earlier this month that the “government has probably taken a principled position on the view of statehood of Palestine, which governments are wont to do”.
Comments
IslandWarrior 17 minutes ago
Adrian White's position as an opposition member and his support for the Zionist state could indeed influence his perspective on the recognition of Palestine as a sovereign state. As a member of the opposition, White may seek to differentiate his party's stance from that of the ruling government, potentially leading him to critique or oppose decisions made by the administration, such as recognizing Palestine.
Moreover, his support for the Zionist state suggests a particular ideological orientation or alignment with the policies and interests of Israel. This alignment may influence his perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and his views on recognising Palestine as a sovereign state.
Adrian White's motivations regarding his stance on the recognition of Palestine may indeed extend beyond concerns about transparency in decision-making. While the Bahamian government's position at the UN may be open and transparent, White's critique suggests a broader concern about aligning the Bahamas' foreign policy with that of key international players, such as the G-20 and the USA.
However, it would be beneficial for White and other policymakers to address and acknowledge humanitarian crises, such as the situation faced by Palestinians, as part of their broader engagement with international affairs. This can help ensure a more comprehensive and empathetic approach to foreign policy that considers both political considerations and humanitarian concerns.
Adrian White's remarks suggest a desire for alignment between the Bahamas' international positions and those of influential entities such as the G-20 and the United States. By expressing concern over the divergence between the Bahamas' stance on recognizing Palestine and that of certain G-20 countries, including the USA, White may be signalling a belief in the importance of adhering to prevailing international norms and alliances regardless of the sovereignty of the Bahamas as an independent state.
