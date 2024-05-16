‘Palestinian state recognition should have been discussed‘

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

ST ANNE’S MP Adrian White criticised the Davis administration’s approach to recognising Palestine as a sovereign state, saying a national discussion should have preceded its decision.

“I was blindsided when we simply issued a statement without ministerial communication on the recognition of Palestine as a state,” he said in the House of Assembly yesterday.

Mr White noted that some G-20 countries, including the United States of America, have not recognised Palestine.

“Our traditional allies, Madam Speaker, are countries that we haven’t aligned our position with, and I find that on such an important international issue, now it’s a national issue,” he said.

We’re attending the UN meetings and we’re making decisions on them, but the fact that it has an importance internationally doesn’t diminish the fact that it has importance nationally, and the people of this nation, Madam Speaker, should be informed I think on a more regular basis on why some of these international decisions are being made, why we are agreeing one way or the other.”

The Bahamas joined at least 141 other countries earlier this month to recognise Palestine and was the last CARICOM country to do so.

Global recognition of Palestine has grown since war broke out in Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

More than 35,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed since the hostilities began, including over 15,000 children and 10,000 women. The war has led to a humanitarian crisis, including the collapse of Palestine’s healthcare system.

It is unclear whether Mr White’s view reflects the official position of the Free National Movement. Former Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield, reacting to the administration’s decision, told The Tribune earlier this month that the “government has probably taken a principled position on the view of statehood of Palestine, which governments are wont to do”.