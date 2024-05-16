Someone, be honest with Minnis

EDITOR, The Tribune.

The photos told the story. Recent photos in the print media showed Michael Pintard flanked by high ranking officials and other members of the FNM, which was clearly not the case for the Minnis’ team. Dr Minnis claimed that he is running for party leader and hopefully prime minister so that he could finish his political agenda. He and others continue to make the claim that his tenure as prime minister was disrupted by hurricane Dorian and the pandemic. But it goes deeper than that. Perhaps if Dr Minnis did not call an early election, he would have had more time to get more things done.

The PLP is hoping that Dr Minnis is returned as FNM leader. The PLP’s worst nightmare is a united FNM led by Michael Pintard. Judging by the empty bravado and illogical utterances emanating from certain quarters by PLP operatives, other self-anointed experts, and pseudo-political gurus across the board generally, the PLP would like nothing more than to sow further seeds of disorder and/or attempt to throw sands into the gears of the FNM’s machinery if it were possible. If it were up to them, Minnis would become defacto FNM leader overnight. Its fear disguised as courage.

A classic case of whistling past the graveyard. Judging from the looks of things, it would appear that Dr Minnis’ bid for leader seems dead on arrival. Perhaps Dr Minnis should bow to reality, admit the inevitable and formulate an exit strategy for the sake of party unity. Minnis’ continued candidacy, which is openly supported by some PLP’s, provide much grounds for wild speculations, conspiracy theories and much grists for the political rumour mill. While Dr Minnis has a right to challenge for party leadership, and while we are living in a functional democracy, it is also true that the line between democracy and disunity has become blurred. To deny this reality would be a detriment to the FNM.

It could perhaps be helpful if someone in Dr Minnis’ camp would be honest with him and tell him - “It ain’t ga happen”. Maybe Dr Minnis has a hidden agenda which appears more and more to be the case. If Dr Minnis is re-elected as FNM leader, FNM’s will not vote. Who came up with the phrase “If I can’t have it no one will?”

ZEPHANIAH BURROWS

Nassau,

May 6, 2024.