Department of Labour 'give back' to job seekers

AS many as 100 people are visiting the Department of Labour daily in search of employment, according to a senior manager.

Simone Thurston, manager of Public Employment Services at the Department Labour, provided the estimate to media on the sidelines reporters of a giveback initiative on Friday.

The Department of Labour partnered with Sysco Bahamas Food Services to provide more than 100 care packages to individuals who are unemployed and seeking employment, or just need an extra helping hand.

The event was held at the Department of Labour’s headquarters on Rosetta Street from 10am to 12pm. The goal was to provide care packages to individuals registered on the department’s ‘job seekers’ online platform, which notifies users when jobs in various fields are available. However, people who weren’t registered on the system were also assisted during the event.

“We have people registering daily for employment and out of that number we have people who are employed but they are seeking a better employment opportunity,” Ms Thurston said. “We have over 130,000 people registered in our database. On any given day we can see up to I'd say 50 -100 people seeking employment daily and we have three locations Rosetta Street, Carmichael Road, and Robinson Road”

The Department of Labour also held a job fair in the Seabreeze community last week.

Ms Thurstion said more than 24 employers participated in the fair with some job seekers hired on the spot, adding that about 300 people were lined up to have second interviews with various businesses.

Ms Thurston encouraged people to register on the job seekers website for employment opportunities. She also encouraged the public to take advantage of professional advancement courses through the department’s partnerships with the University of The Bahamas, Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI), Cyber-Tech Career College, and others.

Ashleigh Russell, executive assistant of Sysco Bahamas Food Services said the care packages were filled with food items that people can use to make a hearty meal such as rice, canned goods, grits, water, and other items.

“It's important that we put products in the bags that can help the day-to-day life and something practical for people that are struggling,” Ms Russell said.

For anyone interested in registering to the Department of Labour’s job platform go to https://jobseekers.bahamas.gov.bs/ to sign up or visit the Department of Labour locations on Rosetta Street, Carmichael Road, and Robinson Road.