‘Do not get involved in unnecessary conflicts,’ warns CSP Skippings

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AHEAD of Carnival weekend, Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings warned people not to get involved in “unnecessary conflicts,” emphasising that police presence will be felt during the events.

The road march will begin at 10am. Parking will be prohibited along the parade route, and road closures will begin at 9am.

The parade will start at Arawak Cay and travel west to Goodman’s Bay.

Participants will travel back to Arawak Cay from Goodman’s Bay, a rest spot.

“What we would wish to bring to the public’s attention as the parade is moving, along that route, it will not allow for any, for no ATVs to be a part of it,” CSP Skippings said.

“When we talk about ATVs, we’re talking about those four-wheelers. No golf carts will be permitted in the parade.”

“No motorbikes will be permitted, and no unauthorised vehicles will be allowed to enter or drive along the route of the parade. The only vehicles that will be allowed will be those vehicles that have gotten clearance from the organisers of the carnival parade.”

She said West Bay Street won’t have much space for parking on either side of the street.

“So there will be some persons who are thinking that we’re going to leave early and park our cars along the route,” she said. “You won’t be allowed to sit in your car and watch the parade. You’d have to get a chair and sit along the route of the parade so that you can watch the parade.”

There will be no sidewalk vendors.

“We will have a cadre of officers out there to police the parade to ensure that both spectators and those who are participating in the event, that they are safe,” CSP Skippings said. “We are also going to have officers who are going to be checking for persons who are selling items along the route, and if we find that there are breaches, we’re going to take action.”