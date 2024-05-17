Mother of suspected suicide victim speaks out

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunmedia.net

THE mother of Destiny Hamilton, an Instagram influencer found dead in Abaco with a laceration to her wrist, said “unauthorised statements” have been made about her daughter.

Gladys Hamilton’s statement yesterday came after some friends and relatives of her daughter, including her cousin, Bennae Beneby-Pinder, publicly disputed the police’s preliminary characterisation of the death as a suicide.

“Sadly, our beautiful angel hurt herself, and we lost her,” Ms Hamilton said. “Understandably, this loss has left Destiny’s family, friends, and countless supporters reeling with grief and disbelief. Such grief and disbelief prompted several people to issue statements allegedly from or on behalf of Destiny’s family.”

“This statement represents the first and only official communication from us.”

Ms Hamilton said the family hoped for privacy and sensitivity.

“However,” she said, “with sensitive details of Destiny’s passing being released to the public and unauthorised and unsubstantiated public statements being made by various individuals, immeasurable additional pain has been inflicted on Destiny’s grieving loved ones. Destiny’s beloved husband and college friend have unfairly and unnecessarily become targets of all manner of vitriol.

“We thank the Royal Bahamas Police Force for recognising the effect of the wrongful release of sensitive details surrounding Destiny’s untimely passing.”

Ms Hamiliton said her family is letting authorities conclude their investigations.

“Let us honour Destiny’s memory by remembering the joy, positivity, and inspiration she brought to so many lives,” she said.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said earlier this week that officials are awaiting a pathologist report to confirm Destiny’s cause of death.

Destiny had over 20,000 followers on Instagram. Her content concerned lifestyle, beauty, and fashion.

She was found in a bathroom in Guana Cay around 8.30am last Thursday with a lacerated wrist.