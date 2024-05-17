Three teens charged over the murder last weekend of two teenage boys

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE teenage boys were sent to jail yesterday after they were accused of two separate murders in New Providence this month.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Carlson McIntosh, aka “Carlson Smith”, 18, with murder.

McIntosh is accused of shooting and killing 15-year-old Ricardo Bridgewater, Jr, at his home on Thrushes Avenue on May 11.

McIntosh was told that his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Before being taken into custody at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS), McIntosh was informed of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

McIntosh’s VBI is set for service on September 19.

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged a 15-year-old male, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, with murder and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Magistrate Allen charged a 16-year-old male with accessory after the fact to murder.

Both juveniles were arraigned in the presence of their guardians.

The 15-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Renick Jean-Louis in Quintine Alley while playing basketball on May 10. The suspect reportedly got into an argument with the victim before the shooting.

The 16-year-old boy allegedly aided the younger suspect in evading capture in the aftermath of the shooting.

Jean-Louis died of his injuries in hospital.

After both teenage accused were informed that their matter would proceed by way of a voluntary bill of indictment, they were also told that they would be remanded to the adolescent unit of BDCS.

The VBIs are due for service on August 27.