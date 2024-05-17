Two shot while in a vehicle on Ferguson Street, one man dead

By KEILE CAMPBELL

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old man on bail was murdered yesterday, the 51st murder of the year.

A 28-year-old man who was with him was shot and taken to the hospital.

Two men were reportedly inside a silver coloured Suzuki Solio travelling east on Ferguson Street when they were obstructed by the driver of a small grey Japanese vehicle as they approached the intersection of Rupert Dean Lane.

Three masked men –– two armed with handguns and one wielding a high-powered weapon –– got out of their vehicle and opened fire on the victim’s car.

The two victims attempted to flee the scene in their vehicle, but were pursued by the three masked men. Ultimately, Brandon Adderley, 22, was fatally wounded.

Police received a report about the shooting around 3.45pm.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said the victim was found with a loaded firearm and was being electronically monitored for murder and firearm-related matters.

He is the second person this week to be murdered while on bail. Another man, also on bail, was killed in Grand Bahama.

Carlos Reid, an anti-crime activist and a consultant at the Ministry of National Security, said: “Imagine couple of them bullets, while these children walking from school, hit some of them children. Then what? It could’ve been your own children. It could’ve been your grandchildren. We all are a part of this, and we all gotta come together and solve this.”