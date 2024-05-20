Driver hunted after fatal hit and run

POLICE are hunting for a hit-and-run driver who left a 29-year-old man dead in an early morning crash on Saturday.

Police said the driver of a silver/blue Japanese vehicle was responsible for killing the victim in the incident shortly after 4am on Saturday.

Police said the vehicle was travelling east on Poinciana Avenue when the driver collided with the deceased, who was on a blue and white Yamaha motorcycle travelling south on Market Street.

The driver fled the scene, but their vehicle had extensive damage to the left front cabin, including the roof and the left side door.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 397-8050, 393-7713, or the nearest police station, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 328-8477.

• Police are also seeking help in locating two vehicles stolen in separate incidents on Sunday.

A black 2012 Nissan Juke, licence AV7149, was taken after midnight from a residence on Halifax Road in Stapledon Gardens.

In the second incident, police are hunting three suspects after an armed robbery at about 11pm. The three men approached the victim as she sat in her vehicle outside a business on East Street and Deveaux Street and, after two brandished firearms, robbed her of her gold Toyota Passo, licence AZ5314.