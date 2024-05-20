0

Hail falls in Grand Bahama

Hail in Grand Bahama. Photo: Vandyke Hepburn

As of Monday, May 20, 2024

HAIL fell over Grand Bahama on Sunday as The Bahamas experienced fluctuating weather.

While the weekend saw a warning over extreme heat, it was the opposite extreme as Grand Bahama first had a downpour of rain, that soon saw heavy lumps of hail fall from the sky.

ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 18 minutes ago

It's not unusual for extreme heat to be associated with violent weather. If it's very hot and you see unusually dark clouds it could spell trouble (not regular rain clouds which would be dark, cuz bahamians like to panic, these would be unusually dark)

