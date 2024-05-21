BREAKING: DEPP confirms Adelaide wetlands fuel spill

The Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) is working to contain fuel in the wetland area at Adelaide today.
Officials visited the site and confirmed the presence of fuel after they were alerted to a potential leak. In a statement, the department said it has initiated steps to contain the fuel.
"We are working with stakeholders to address the leak and remediate the impacted area," the statement added.
Comments
Sickened 20 hours, 22 minutes ago
That picture could be from any body of water near any of the 100's of bush mechanic shops.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
What's the source of the leak?
B_I_D___ 53 minutes ago
...and will they be held accountable and fined...
