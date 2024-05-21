In memory of Sir Cyril Fountain

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IT is with sadness that I learned of the passing of Sir Cyril Fountain, noted Bahamian lawyer, former member of Parliament. Sir Cyril reached the pinnacle of his legal career serving as Chief Justice of The Bahamas between 1995 and 1996. He was first appointed to the Supreme Court Bench in 1993 and between 1994 and 1995 served as Senior Justice. I was honoured to have had a hand in his elevation and appointment to the post Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Sir Cyril was only the second Bahamian born Chief Justice in an Independent Bahamas; Sir Leonard Knowles having served between1973 and

1978.

Having worked as an educator in Abaco and West End, Grand Bahama Sir Cyril was called to the Bahamas Bar in 1963. He spent a decade in law partnership with Sir Gerald Cash, later Governor-General of The Bahamas. Following a decade in legal practice Sir Cyril entered front line politics representing the constituency of North Long Island following the 1972 general elections.

Without fear of contradiction I believe I can say that Sir Cyril was most widely known as an expert in election law, gaining a reputation in a number of election petitions made during his years at the Bahamas Bar.

Sir Cyril lived a full and productive life. Following his retirement as Chief Justice in 1996 he returned to private practice and then full retirement in Grand Bahama.

On behalf of my wife Delores and all my family I extend sincere condolences to his children Julian and Cecile, to other members of his family and to the many friends of Sir Cyril Fountain. May he rest in peace.

FORMER PRIME MINISTER HUBERT INGRAHAM

May 19 2024.