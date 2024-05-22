Employee of GB Power company electrocuted

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 55-year-old employee at the Grand Bahama Power Company suffered severe burns after being electrocuted on the job yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3pm at the power plant on Peel Street, where the male worker came in contact with a live wire.

He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Although no official identification has been released, The Tribune has learned that the injured worker is Stewart Courtney, a plant supervisor.

A number of police officials were at the plant investigating the incident.

According to initial police reports, the male worker was carrying out his duties when he came in contact with a live line, resulting in him receiving an electric shock and burns to his upper body.

EMS personnel responded and took him to the hospital.

After learning of the accident, family, friends, and several co-workers went to the Accident and Emergency Department of the hospital to await word of his condition.

Because there is no burns centre in The Bahamas, the company has arranged for the injured worker to be airlifted to Florida for treatment.