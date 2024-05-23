Court finds man guilty on threats to kill PM Davis

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

CHIEF Magistrate Roberto Reckley ruled yesterday that Isaac Roberts, 21, was guilty of threatening to kill Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis in February 2023.

Magistrate Reckley placed Roberts on one-year probation, during which time he must complete 100 hours of community service and attend anger management classes. He will face a six-month prison term if he defaults on these conditions.

Before Roberts was arrested, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander dramatically called an emergency press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister to announce that they were looking for a man who had threatened the prime minster.

Following a lengthy trial with numerous delays, the judge determined that prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr had successfully proved the accusations.

Police officers had testified that on February 18, 2023, the accused called the Central Police Station to demand the release of Coalition of Independents leader Lincoln Bain after a protest outside Baha Mar.

Mr Isaacs reportedly said if his demands were not met, Mr Davis “ga dead”.

Throughout the trial, Bjorn Ferguson, the defendant’s attorney, maintained that his client never made a comment to put Mr Davis in fear. The attorney also said his client gave a mixed statement when police interviewed him.

Mr Ferguson highlighted that Mr Davis never testified about whether Roberts’ comments made him fearful.

Roberts appeared tense after he was found guilty, but relaxed after it was revealed that he would avoid jail time. After the verdict, Mr Ferguson said his client intends to appeal the ruling.