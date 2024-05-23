Man charged with stealing car remanded without bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was denied bail yesterday after he was accused of stealing a car on Robinson Road over the holiday weekend.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Deon Green, 26, with stealing and receiving.

Green allegedly stole a grey 2015 Honda Fit valued at $5,500 belonging to Allan Salas of Robinson Road and Fifth Street on May 18.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom objected to Green’s bail, citing antecedents.

Green will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial begins on June 18.