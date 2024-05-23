We’re not there yet’ on recreational marijuana

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said his administration decided now is not the appropriate time for facilitating some recreational use of cannabis, saying the only focus is legalising marijuana for medicinal and religious purposes.

The Davis administration tabled a compendium of bills in the House of Assembly last Wednesday to legalise cannabis for medical and religious use while decriminalising possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Once a controversial matter, permitting the drug to be used for recreational reasons in a limited way has been done in various jurisdictions. The US Virgin Islands in January 2023 authorised the recreational and sacramental use of marijuana for anyone 21 and older, for instance.

Asked why the government has not taken a more aggressive approach, Mr Davis said: “We’re not there yet.”

“The jury is still out on the impact of recreational use,” he told reporters on the sideline of a graduation ceremony at the University of the Bahamas for an Artificial Intelligence (AI) course yesterday.

“There have been some studies that demonstrate that irresponsible use of marijuana could lead to harm to the individual and to their mental state. We want to have a clear understanding of what recreational use will be, hence all we’re doing at the moment is dealing with the issue of relief for medicinal purposes and because of our constitutional constraints about freedom of religion, to allow use in the religions where the conscience permit the use of marijuana.”

Asked if the government would consider consultation for recreational use of marijuana use in the future, Mr Davis said when the government consulted on the current marijuana bill, there were representations made for it to be widened to recreational use.

“We as a government did not think it’s appropriate at this time as we don’t have sufficient data to rely on in respect to the impact on the recreational use,” he said. “When we move to do anything in relation to such a subject as that, yes, we will talk to the public before we move further with that initiative.”