$1.2m centre for wellness launched

GOVERNMENT officials, members of the business and medical community, friends and well-wishers gathered for the grand opening of Dynamic Healing Wellness Centre on Baha Mar Boulevard on Friday, the official ribbon-cutting of the $1.2m chiropractic and physical therapy facility.

Practising for over 14 years and running her own practice for eight years this July, the journey to this day, according to Dr Shantell Missick, founder of Dynamic Healing Wellness Centre, was one filled with laughter, tears, determination and grit.

“I am truly overjoyed to be standing here and sharing this very special and personal accomplishment with so many of you,” beamed Dr Missick. “Having eight years under my belt in running my own practice, I’ve realised that it is truly by God’s grace and through the support of my family and my dedicated team members that makes serving the Bahamian community so gratifying. My number one priority is educating and helping persons achieve their optimal potential of health by empowering them to take charge and to make more conscious decisions.”

Senator Ronald Duncombe brought remarks on behalf of Prime Minister Philip Davis, saying: “By unlocking the body’s natural ability to heal itself, Dynamic Healing is not just treating ailments, but deeply and most certainly, is transforming lives. I extend genuine congratulations to you, Dr Missick.”

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said: “As a doctor of many years, I can attest to what it means to offer health and healing to those in need of relief and pain management and elimination. Given the realities and stresses of daily life in The Bahamas, the provision of a range of chiropractic and physical therapies is essential. I also celebrate what this centre of healing and wellness will mean for the many Bahamians who will utilise your services and facilities.”

The centre outgrew its previous location, with architectural design at the new site by Dr Missick’s father-in-law, Edward Missick, lead contractor her father Gladstone Rolle, and the interior decorating undertaken by her husband Tavaree.

The 3,000 sq ft. building boasts one physical therapy and four treatment rooms for the seven-member team of chiropractors and therapists.

“The most rewarding experience in practice has been helping persons shift from a life of pain and suffering to that of a higher quality of life, not only physically, but in every dimension of their lives,” Dr Missick said.