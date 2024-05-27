Mako Aquatics Club champions of CG Atlantic Invitational

THE Mako Aquatics Club emerged as the champions of the Barracudas’ ninth Annual CG Atlantic Medical Invitational over the weekend at the Betty Kelly Kenning Swim Complex.

The two-day meet, staged on Friday and Saturday, was held in memory of the late coach Sue Coleby and featured clubs from New Providence and Grand Bahama.

Mako, coached by Travano McPhee, accumulated a total of 1,372 points, holding the Barracudas, coached by Camron Bruney, who ended up second with 1,115 points.

The Blue Waves Swim Club got third with 770.50, followed by the Alpha Aquatics in fourth with 505.50 and the Black Marlins Swim Club rounded out the top five with 348.50.

The other clubs in order of finish were the Lyford Cay Club with 194; Mantas Swim & Water Polo Club with 88; Lightning Aquatics with 75; Freeport Aquatic Club with 42.,50 and the Sea Waves Aquatic Club with 10.

The high point winners in the various age groups are as follows:

Girls 8-and-under - Anthonique Rolle, Blue Waves, with 51, followed by Skyrah Chambers of Mako Aquatics with 47. Zeni Dorsett of the Blue Waves was third with 44.

Boys 8-and-under - It was a clean sweep of the top three spots for Mako Aquatic as Mason Hanna took the top spot with 60 points with Avyn MvKenzie second with 43 and Kyrie Smith third with 42.

Girls 9-10 - Mako Aquatics’ Isabella Munroe was the winner with 63; Delnia Hamolton of the Barracuda’s was second with 44 and Cailyn Dean of the Blue Waves was third with 36.

Boys 9-10 - Dylan Musgrove of the Blue Waves was the winner with 56 points. Cole Albury of the Barracuda’s was second with 42 and Benjamin Cartwright of the Black Marlins was third with 38.

Girls 11-12 - Alissa Ferguson of the Barracuda’s won with 57. Taylen Nicolls of Mako Aquatics was second with 47 and Noel Pratt of the Barracuda’s was third with 46.

Boys 11-12 - Benecio Robinson of Mako SAquatics took the win with 61. Tyler Cartwright of the Blue Waves was second with 46.50 and Dexter Russell of the Freeport Aquatic Club was third with 42.50. Girls 13-14 - Saleste Gibson of the Barracua’ds won the title with 60. DFNF McKenzie of Mako Aquatic was second with 50 and Madison Gilbert of the Barracuda’s was third with 46.

Boys 13-14 - David Singh secured the win for the Barrcuada’s Swim Club with 61. He held off a pair of Mako Aquatics competitors as Damari Butler was second with 48 and Maxwell Daniels got third with 46.

Girls 15-and-over - Kyana Higgs of the Varracuda’s Swim Club was the winner with 56. Alanna Murray of the Black Marlins Swim Club was second with 43 and Bianca Johndon of the Alpha Aquatics got third with 33.

Boys 15-and-over - Black Marlins’ Joshua Murray won with 54. Kieran Sealy of the Barracuda’s was second with 40 and Tristin Ferguson of Mako Aquatics was third 38.