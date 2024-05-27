Sydney Clarke: ‘It’s a great way to get my professional career started after college’

SYDNEY Clarke, in launching her professional tennis career after graduating from the University of Arlington at Birmingham, is currently competing in the Herrner Tennis-Turnier um den St Elizabeth-Cup.

The German club league runs for seven weeks and matches are played every Sunday. Clarke is playing as the top seed in both singles and doubles.

“It’s a great way to get my professional career started after college,” Clarke said. “I got this opportunity to travel here to compete in the tournament and I’m glad that I did.”

Having been there for the past three weeks since she graduated from UAB, the team she is playing for has not enjoyed that much success, losing their first three matches in what has turned out to be a “tough” start to her pro career.

But Clarke said it’s not so much the win-loss record, but rather the experience she is gaining playing overseas.

“At some point, I have to get my pro career started, so this type of tournament is ideal for me to get my feet wet,” Clarke said. “I am happy to be here because it’s a totally different experience than playing in college.”

While she’s not playing on the weekend, Clarke said she’s taking advantage of an opportunity during the week to teach some tennis lessons to some of the young players in the club.

“The experience has been great so far,” Clarke said. “I am enjoying myself playing tennis at the same time. I think this is what I need to get my career going.”

Clarke said before she graduated from UAB, she played extremely well for the Blazers women’s tennis team as they closed out their season with a 4-2 loss to FAU at the ACC Tournament in Dallas, Texas.

While Clarke won her final singles match, but lost in doubles as she teamed up with Adela Wasserbauerova, the Blazers ended the year at 13-11.

The 5-foot, 1-inch Clarke, the oldest daughter of Shayvon and Bernard Clarke and sibling to sister Sarai Clarke, said she was pleased with her four-year stint at UAB, graduating with her degree in mass communication - broadcasting.

“It’s been good. I think we had a pretty good team and I’m pleased with what I was able to achieve playing with my team-mates and the coaches,” Clarke said.

Now that she’s done with her collegiate career, the former student of CR Walker, who went on to graduate from Windsor High School while playing at the Albany Tennis Academy, will be returning home to prepare for the Billie Jean King Cup.

Clarke was named to the team, announced by the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association, that includes Simone Pratt, Danielle Thompson and Tatyana Madu with Kim O’Kelley as the captain.

The team will compete in the Americas Zone III tie, scheduled for August 5-10 in Trinidad and Tobago at the National Racquet Centre where two teams will be promoted at the end of the tournament.

“It’s always good when you can play for the Bahamas,” Clarke said. “So I’m really excited that I will get another chance to represent the country.

“I think we have a good team and we should do very well. I’m looking forward to playing with these girls, especially Tatyana, who is playing with us for the first time.”

Hopefully before she comes home, Clarke can secure a win in Germany.