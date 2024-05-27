Valley Boys counter ‘Way Forward’ claim

AN apparent division has emerged in the Valley Boys Junkanoo organisation.

Earlier this month, a statement was issued by a group that said a “Way Forward Committee” had been formed and that Trevor Davis had been appointed as interim chair for the organisation with a goal of elections next year.

However, a new statement has now been issued stating that the “Way Forward” group is not affiliated with the official Valley Boys organisation.

The new statement said: “The Valley Boys wishes to reiterate that there has been no change to our leadership despite the false claims in the local media by the group referred to as “The Way Forward” - a proposed New Junkanoo group. The current executive team remains the officially recognised leadership of the Valley Boys.”

The statement continued: “We are currently making preparations for the annual parades and the upcoming Labour Day parade and other summer Junkanoo activities.”

It concluded: “All official Valley Boys communications will come from the chairman, Brian Adderley, or the Valley Boys Communications Team.”