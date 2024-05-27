Woman dies on flight to Exuma

A 49-year-old woman died of natural causes on a Bahamasair flight from New Providence to Exuma yesterday, according to police.

The woman was found unresponsive shortly after 8am on Saturday when the flight arrived in Exuma.

A local medical doctor was summoned, examined the woman and determined she was dead.

Police also said yesterday that they are investigating the latest known attempted suicide.

A 49-year-old woman reportedly inflicted injuries to her wrist with a sharp instrument on Saturday around 8pm on Columbus Drive.

Emergency medical technicians took her to the hospital, where medical officials determined her injuries were superficial and not life-threatening.

Last year, the country saw a decline in suicides, but a significant rise in attempted suicides.