Airline ticket change fees waived for UB graduation

BAHAMASAIR will waive ticket change penalties for those travelling to New Providence for the University of The Bahamas’ upcoming graduation ceremony after changes in the time and location of the event prompted uproar from the graduating class.

The graduation ceremony was initially scheduled for 6pm on May 30 at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium. Students recently learned that the ceremony will instead take place at the Atlantis Ballroom at 2pm. The class of spring 2024 has over 600 graduates, and each student is allowed to have seven guests.

It is unclear if UB will help those travelling on other airlines.

A UB email sent to students said: “Graduands with family and friends travelling via Bahamasair for commencement who must change their travel date and/or time will be waived the change of ticket penalty.

“Graduands must email the name of their family member(s) with a copy of the existing reservation and preferred new travel date and/or time to Mr Joe Stubbs, VP of Student Affairs at joe.stubbs@ub.edu.bs by Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Bahamasair for partnering with us to ensure that the families and friends of graduands who are travelling to celebrate this momentous occasion do not incur additional expenses.”