Bastian retiring after 24 years as auditor general

TERRANCE Bastian is retiring as auditor general after 24 years in the position.

During his time in the key watchdog position, his office often released reports that were critical of fiscal management under both PLP and FNM administrations.

He recently drew criticism after his office released reports into last year’s CARIFTA and Jubilee Games.

Mr Bastian said he is satisfied with his tenure and reached the retirement age.

During his time, he advocated for more funding from the government and achieved limited success in this regard.

“The basic need really is resources, and those resources are personnel, bodies, persons and increased technology so that we could be more efficient and effective in producing our reports,” he told reporters during a rare interview last year.

He said his office had 40 auditors responsible for auditing more than 70 government departments.