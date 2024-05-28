Carnival ‘blown away’ by GB cruise port interest

Senior Carnival Cruise Line executives yesterday said they have been “blown away” by the interest Bahamian bidders have shown in the retail and dining concessions at its new Grand Bahama port.

The cruise line, in a statement, said the latest round of Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking retail and restaurant tenants for Celebration Key attracted hundreds of responses from local businesses. Applications were submitted for opportunities including food trucks, an ice cream parlour, coffee shop, staff cafeteria and various retail stores.

“We have been blown away by the enthusiastic response we’ve received from Bahamian businesses, especially business owners and entrepreneurs in Grand Bahama,” said Bertrand Piller, Carnival’s senior manager for destination operations, concessions and business development.

“We said from the beginning that we planned to curate a distinctly Bahamian dining and shopping scene, so we are thrilled with the interest we’ve received from Grand Bahamians eager to be part of creating the magical Celebration Key experience.”

Mr Piller said applications were reviewed for Bahamian flair, creativity, viability and, for food and beverage outlets, strong food safety procedures. Finalists were selected based on their qualifications and alignment with the Celebration Key concept. The diversity of offerings throughout the project was also considered.

Finalists were then interviewed by a team from Carnival that is now contacting applicants to explore potential terms and conditions for ongoing business agreements. “We are currently in contract negotiations with several Bahamian businesses and hope to announce these partnerships very soon,” said Mr Piller.

After concluding contract discussions with selected retail and dining applicants, Carnival will assess the need for further RFPs to fill any remaining gaps in its shop and food and beverage line-up. The cruise line said it also plans to launch other RFPs in the future for the artisan and straw market vendors, food cart operators, car rentals and lockers.

“There are so many ways for Grand Bahamian businesses, entrepreneurs and residents to be part of the Celebration Key experience, and to help us welcome millions of guests to this island paradise every year,” said Juan Fernandez, Carnival’s vice-president of destination operations.

“Even if applicants aren’t selected in one proposal cycle, we encourage them to keep applying for the many other opportunities across a range of categories and business types. An applicant that isn’t chosen for a retail shop or food and beverage outlet in this initial process may be a perfect fit for a retail kiosk, a spot in the artisan market or a food cart. Stay tuned for more opportunities we plan to announce later this summer.”

With its recently-announced $100m pier extension, the now-$600mCelebration Key destination will have 75 percent of outlets owned and operated by Bahamians when it opens in July 2025. Up to 70 restaurants and retail outlets of various sizes will be established.

Besides the on-site retail or food and beverage opportunities, Carnival said there are multiple employment opportunities for Bahamians to work in tours and shore excursions, transportation and sub-contracting services.

More than 180 Bahamians are presently employed in construction at Celebration Key. The project is expected to generate more than 700 permanent jobs, including around 400 Bahamians hired directly by Carnival, to help welcome 2.2m guests each year to Grand Bahama starting in 2025.