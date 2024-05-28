‘Cut taxes’ plea from business

By EARYEL BOWLEG and LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporters

THE business community hopes Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis will reduce taxes, simplify the tax code and improve the ease of doing business when he reveals the budget for the next fiscal year on Wednesday, according to the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers Confederation (BCCEC) chairman Timothy Ingraham.

“It’s still difficult,” he told reporters yesterday, “to open bank accounts of your business in this country. It’s still difficult to get your business licence sorted out and in many instances, to get certificates of good standing.”

National Insurance Board contribution rates will increase on July 1. Otherwise, Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis has said there will be no tax increases in the next budget cycle.

As usual, the government is tightlipped about what new measures or initiatives will accompany the next budget.

However, Office of the Prime Minister Director of Communications Latrae Rahming said yesterday that Mr Davis will address “historical challenges and legacy issues” that plague Bahamians.

Mr Davis will “foreshadow the announcements” concerning plans to reform Bahamas Power and Light, he said, adding: “He will set up the case as to why the government has to really comprehensively focus on SOEs and making sure they are much more than what they are, efficient and better managed.”

“You will also see a focus on the administration dealing with the central issue of health care and further investments in the critical areas of the administration. You will also see the prime minister speak to the gains his administration has been making, really clawing back a lot of the economic challenges The Bahamas was confronted with when he first came into office.”

Although the administration announced last year that there would be no tax increases, it introduced and raised numerous fees, angering interested groups in some cases. Mr Rahming could not say whether new or increased fees will be seen again this year.